Affirm’s (AFRM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Affirm Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

