AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Lowered to $10.25 at Jonestrading

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jonestrading from $10.75 to $10.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.94 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

