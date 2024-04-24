Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

ALHC opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

