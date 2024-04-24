Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 162,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 81.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

CCL stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

