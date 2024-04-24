Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $9,438,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 22.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,007,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,134.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 198.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

