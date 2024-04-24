Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,092,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $38.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

