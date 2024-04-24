Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1,014.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Envista by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

