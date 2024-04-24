Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.41% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.74%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

