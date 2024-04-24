Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pool by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL opened at $374.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.61 and a 200 day moving average of $373.27. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

