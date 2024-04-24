Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

