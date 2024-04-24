Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of KNSA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.09.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.