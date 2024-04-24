Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $949,000 Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $173,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Herc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

