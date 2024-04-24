Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 150,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
