Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

