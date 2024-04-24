Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Graham by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Graham by 97.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Graham Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GHC opened at $718.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $726.58 and a 200 day moving average of $679.88. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $551.36 and a 1-year high of $771.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

