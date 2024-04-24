Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 102,737 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,737 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.04% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 131.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 110.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 182.0% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 457,678 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

