Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,512 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

