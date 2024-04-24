Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 114,127 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,127 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

