Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 127,514 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BSTZ stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

