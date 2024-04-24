Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,032. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.