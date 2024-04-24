Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

