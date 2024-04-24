Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 271 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,068,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

