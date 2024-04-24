Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 274 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

