Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

