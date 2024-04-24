Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.46%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

