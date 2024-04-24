Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 62,482 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 262,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 192,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 151,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

VNDA stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.40 million, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

