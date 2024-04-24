Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,025 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,317,000 after purchasing an additional 414,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

