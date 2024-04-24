Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First American Trust FSB’s 3rd Largest Position

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

