Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 133,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

