Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.13.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

