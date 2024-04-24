Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.80 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.