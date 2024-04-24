ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.25

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $17.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 47,550 shares traded.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
