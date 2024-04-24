ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.25

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as high as $17.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 47,550 shares traded.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.