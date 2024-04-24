ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

