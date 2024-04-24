Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

