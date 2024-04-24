Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.