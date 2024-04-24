BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $162.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

