Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.80 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

