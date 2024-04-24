Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Vlad Coric Acquires 121,951 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BHVN stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

