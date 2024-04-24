BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

