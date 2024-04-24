Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $848.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.