Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

