Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.