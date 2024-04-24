Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

