Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.03.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.