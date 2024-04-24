Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000.

CDAY stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,976.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

