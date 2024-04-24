Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

