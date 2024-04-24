Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

