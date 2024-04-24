CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

