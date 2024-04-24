Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,295 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Coursera worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,932 shares of company stock valued at $10,054,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

