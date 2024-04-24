Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,528 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

